Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

