Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,819 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 109.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 113.2% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $650.70 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $630.33 and its 200-day moving average is $570.16. The company has a market capitalization of $256.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.