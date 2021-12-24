New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $97,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

Shares of LHX opened at $208.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

