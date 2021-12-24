Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after buying an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after buying an additional 642,818 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

