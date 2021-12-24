Independent Advisor Alliance Has $408,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Aflac were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

