Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 287,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 379,528 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 565,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 203,685 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Corning by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 133,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

