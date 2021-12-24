Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,907 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.86. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.