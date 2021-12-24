Allworth Financial LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.