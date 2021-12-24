Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 353,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 170,082 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

