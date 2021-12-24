Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RDFN stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Redfin’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $71,000. Amundi bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

