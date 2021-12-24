Zacks: Analysts Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.52 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

