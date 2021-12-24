Zacks: Analysts Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.52 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.