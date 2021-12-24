World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $60.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

