-$0.01 EPS Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Piper Sandler downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 821,240 shares of company stock valued at $134,588,496. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

