Insider Buying: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Buys 877 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Diego Rotsztain acquired 1,214 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.02 per share, with a total value of $75,292.28.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $72.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

