Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.42 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

