U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PG&E by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PG&E by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in PG&E by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

