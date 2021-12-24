Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 38,657 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Pool worth $33,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool stock opened at $549.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $537.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.33.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

