Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

