U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $103.66 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average is $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

