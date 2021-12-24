Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $938.53

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $938.53, but opened at $963.96. Tesla shares last traded at $984.14, with a volume of 265,485 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

Get Tesla alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,043.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $820.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.