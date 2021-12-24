Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $938.53

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $938.53, but opened at $963.96. Tesla shares last traded at $984.14, with a volume of 265,485 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.
The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,043.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $820.20.
In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.
About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.
