U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,068,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

WMB opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

