AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,427,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $509.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $409.73 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

