U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.96 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

