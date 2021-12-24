Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 550,899 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550,899 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,507 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

MTG opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

