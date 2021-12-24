81,200 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 818,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

