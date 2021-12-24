Graco Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 7,530.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

