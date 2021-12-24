Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

NYSE:ACI opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

