Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

