Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. Berry has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

