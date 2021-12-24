Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $64,050.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $464.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

