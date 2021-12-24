Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTRN opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $649.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.82. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.98 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

