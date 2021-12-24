Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Li Auto worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 235,848 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 11.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $20,941,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.