Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $723.46

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $723.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $653.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $643.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

