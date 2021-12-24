Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $4.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

AFLYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on the stock.

AFLYY opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

