Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,627 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

