Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.52 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $94.12 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

