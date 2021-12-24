Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.83.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $325.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

