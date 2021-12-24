Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Position Reduced by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $652.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.71 and its 200-day moving average is $665.96. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

