Michael Massaro Sells 12,100 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60.

FLYW opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $55,596,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

