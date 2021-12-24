Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $159,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.