Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Management by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $36,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average of $152.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.