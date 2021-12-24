Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 223.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 268.8% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 288.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 330.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 327.3% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 357.0% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.