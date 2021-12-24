Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,466 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

