Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 18.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 82.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Qualys by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Qualys by 11.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 36,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Truist Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.