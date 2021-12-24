Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cerner were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 20.8% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 25.4% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

