Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.05.

NYSE:OVV opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $205,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

