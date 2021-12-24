Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Amundi acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after buying an additional 146,762 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 130,446 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.