Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 113 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

