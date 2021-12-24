Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

