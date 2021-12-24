Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carvana by 8.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,757 shares of company stock worth $5,213,933. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $240.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.70. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $194.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -166.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

